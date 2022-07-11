Check out the trailer for this week’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale

MCU fans are set to get the epic conclusion to the latest Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel on Wednesday but ahead of its launch Marvel has shared a glimpse at what’s to come.

In a 15-second trailer, some of the action from the final episode is teased showcasing Kamala Khan embracing her powers. The clip continues to highlight Kamran, Bruno, and the rest of the main cast alongside a ton of action.

Starting off the clip we finally see Kamala in her complete Ms. Marvel outfit throwing back to the start of the show.

This trailer was shared on social media by the Twitter account Iman Vellani Updates, and differs from the officially released trailer for the episode on the official Marvel Studios account, which consists of shots from the first five episodes.

Previously, lead actress Iman Vellani teased what is in store for her character Ms. Marvel in the finale as she finally comes to be her own hero.

“We see Kamala become her own version of what a superhero is. She stops trying to be this watered-down version of [her heroes]. In episode one and two she was copying Black Widow poses and continuing to wear that Captain Marvel costume because that made her feel more comfortable. Now she has her super-suit and goes into full fighter mode. She’s a fully-fledged superhero – and it’s really empowering and badass. I think people are gonna have a lot of fun watching [the finale] and their jaws are gonna drop.”

Fans can finale see this episode when Ms. Marvel rounds out its run on Disney Plus on July 13.