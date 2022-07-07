Iman Vellani teases what’s next for Kamala Khan in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale

Ms. Marvel is set to wrap things up in less than a week now, and many fans are wondering if the series is going to stick the landing. After all, we’re five episodes in, and we have yet to see Kamala suit up into her super-powered alter ego. Series star Iman Vellani says not to worry.

While critics have heaped praise on the new series for its cultural awareness and portrayal of Kamala, many fans are beginning to wonder if they’re going to have to wait until next year to see Ms. Marvel get Marvelous with her powers. The series’ star says that they will see exactly that in the ultimate episode set to stream next week.

“We see Kamala become her own version of what a superhero is. She stops trying to be this watered-down version of [her heroes]. In episode one and two she was copying Black Widow poses and continuing to wear that Captain Marvel costume because that made her feel more comfortable. Now she has her super-suit and goes into full fighter mode. She’s a fully-fledged superhero – and it’s really empowering and badass. I think people are gonna have a lot of fun watching [the finale] and their jaws are gonna drop.”

It stands to reason that episode six must contain a fairly big learning curve for Kamala as far as her powers go. While she still seems to be figuring out what she can do, she only has one 45-ish minute-long episode to get to the point where she can team up with MCU A-lister Captain Marvel in next year’s The Marvels without looking like a raging noob.

Fans can tune in to see the promised badassery this coming Wednesday when the last episode of Ms. Marvel season one drops on Disney Plus.