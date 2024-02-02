Cheerleader for treason Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to censure her colleague for ‘treasonous statements’

Trying to overthrow the government is fine, but being Black and speaking another language, well that's apparently illegal.

After months of defending Jan. 6 insurrectionists, everyone’s least favorite extremist politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has once again indicated an extreme foot fetish by shoving her own right into her mouth.

With a vibe that was very much like Michael Scott declaring bankruptcy, Greene spent Feb. 1 complaining to her Congress colleagues and her fanbase on social media that the Minnesota Democratic representative Ilhan Omar had made “treasonous statements,” as per rollcall.com.

The comments Greene is referring to were taken out of context and mistranslated from a recent speech that Omar made in Somali, speaking to a Somali community in her Minnesota district. In a turn of events that would shock nobody, a video of Omar’s remarks has been doing the rounds on social media with mistranslated captions that claim she said: “I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Greene, never one to care for evidence, jumped on these alleged statements like a fly might rush towards a pile of excrement. Her post on Twitter/X read: “I urge my colleagues to vote to censure, but I wish I had the votes to expel and deport her.” Omar, meanwhile, is a U.S. citizen, and cannot be deported.

Omar was quick to point out that the much-shared translation was “completely off,” and even did the work of providing a correct one to Greene and her monkeys. In reality, the comments were regarding Ethiopia’s recent announcement that they would support the breakaway state of Somaliland in exchange for port access. Somaliland is not recognized by the international community.

Omar, who is ethnically Somali, is against this, which is the point that she was making in her speech. An actual translation, provided by someone who doesn’t have brain rot, confirms that she actually said: “As long as I am in Congress, no one will take over the seas belonging to the nation of Somalia.” Politicians have regularly used their influence to force the government to put diplomatic pressure on different countries, and this appears to be no different.

Yet, according to Greene and her ilk, what Omar is doing is beyond the pale. Normally if it was just the angry Georgian kicking up a fuss, this could be ignored as yet another of her trantrums. However, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted something similar to Greene on Twitter/X:

“Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office. She should resign in disgrace.”

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Emmer also requested an ethics investigation into Omar via letter. It’s unlikely to go ahead, given the fact it’s based on something with no evidence.

Greene went further too: she called for Omar to be removed from the two committees that the Minnestoan representative is on (the Budget Committee, and the Education and the Workforce Committee).

If Greene understood irony, or had shame, she would realize that this isn’t the best look for a woman who has been cheerleading literal insurrectionists. She is also a notable fangirl of Donald “Light Treason” Trump. You can’t be right all the time, but perhaps Greene should try it at least some of the time.