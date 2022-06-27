Chris Hemsworth is due to show the world not every god has a plan when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres July 8 and now, ahead of the work’s release, he is saying the piece almost included a track from ABBA which was a full-on dance sequence, too.

“There was…to an ABBA song…but it didn’t make the movie for a few reasons. But we need to release it at some point, don’t worry. It’s a full dance scene. It’s a full dance-off shooting lightning out his finger tips and so on.”

Hemsworth reveals the unseen scene during an interview with film critic Kevin McCarthy published today. In the chat Hemsworth also says his children play roles in the movie and the character has shifted alongside his own personal journey as a man over time.

“As the character has evolved I’ve grown as well. I think what I didn’t have as much of in the earlier films is allowing myself to be vulnerable in the way he does on and offscreen. I think we walk around and think we have to be this certain thing and hold it together and so on. I think vulnerability is such a beautiful access point for people as individuals, as a character on screen and for an audience.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. It is the first fourth solo film for one of the original characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and apparently almost had a four-hour cut when initially assembled.