Chris Hemsworth will still be sexy at 85, and yes, there’s proof

Chris Hemsworth is many things to many people; father, brother, actor, husband, confidant, to name a few. He’s charming and charismatic, and he’s also incredibly easy on the eyes. We had to say it, and we know you’ve noticed it — the eyes and the voice and the bone structure — but more than that, it’s his humor and talent, and how he wears his heart on his sleeve.

Hemsworth gets vulnerable in his latest project with Disney Plus, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, as he pushed his mind and body to the limits in several challenging circumstances, none more taxing than when he discovered he was carrying the APOE4 gene — and not just one copy of it, but two.

The APOE4 gene puts carriers at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s, a degenerative neurological disease, and while Hemsworth hasn’t been given a diagnosis, he’s eight to ten times more likely to develop it than those without the gene. Hemsworth’s grandfather is currently living with Alzheimer’s, so the news wasn’t a total shock to the actor; he knew it was a possibility.

Today, Hemsworth gave fans a look at what he might look like at 85, and let’s face it; he’s the most handsome grandpa we’ve ever seen. While it was an experience for fans to see him being insanely gorgeous even as he ages, it was also a gift to himself — one we hope he won’t need.

Unless you’ve been personally affected by Alzheimer’s, you can’t understand the devastation and heartbreak it wreaks on patients and their families, who watch their loved ones lose not just their memories, but their abilities, their autonomy, and even personality traits you once loved most in them. Hemsworth being hit with the news of his increased risk changed his outlook on life, and he and his wife even took part in a special night together where Hemsworth could get a glimpse at his future with her.

Elsa Pataky also underwent the “makeover,” to see what she’d look like in her 80s, and her husband’s reaction pulls the heartstrings with Thor-like force. And because Alzheimer’s is usually diagnosed when someone is already suffering from symptoms, Hemsworth and his wife getting this window of time together is more important than he could put into words.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth notes the importance of getting the test, noting that it slowed things down for him in the way he needed most.

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this press tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

As we said above, Hemsworth hasn’t been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but the future possibility prompted him to honor where he is in his life now, and where his journey may lead. So as we look at Hemsworth as a grandpa, we’ve got both tears and hearts in our eyes; may he live a long and healthy life — now and then.

If you know or love someone with Alzheimer’s, there are organizations and ways to help support your loved ones and yourself on the journey. You can check out the Alzheimer’s Association for more information on where to get support.