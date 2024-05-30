Taculalégende
‘Classic’: Son pulls oldest prank in the book on gullible father, and it’s going to fool you too

This prank is older than most of the people who use TikTok.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 30, 2024 05:43 pm

The internet is full of prank videos, some great, some not, some ending in full on felonies being committed. But there’s been one specific type of prank that always gets a laugh; a timeless, mostly- harmless joke that’s been around as long as the internet itself.

Recommended Videos

If you’re old enough to have been on the internet in the late 2000’s, firstly, you probably deserve some kind of veterans discount, but secondly, you’re probably old enough to remember the scary maze game and other such jump scare pranks that were floating around back then. Well, you’ll be pleased to know that the legendary prank is still going strong to this day, and has even found its way to TikTok

In a hilarious video uploaded by the account “Taculalégende,” a son challenges his father to complete the difficult challenge of guiding a circle through a maze without hitting the sides. Of course, for those familiar with the classic prank, the point is to get the individual to focus all their attention on the screen, to lean in as close as possible and not take their eyes off for even a second. Then, right as they’re about to reach their goal, a creepy ghost face flashes on screen accompanied by a scream to jump-scare the socks off of the poor soul being pranked.

The beauty of it is that it’s so simple yet so effective. The son is easily able to fool his unsuspecting father as he records him attempting the maze as well as his subsequent reaction to the jumpscare. Honestly, watching this video brought me straight back to 2008.

@fansdetacu

#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #prank #scary #jumpscare #funny #duet

♬ son original – Taculalégende

In case you didn’t notice, the father son duo are French, and there’s just something about the video being in another language that makes the whole thing that much funnier. I have absolutely no clue what the father was saying in his angry rant at the end, but I know it had me in stitches. The poor man doesn’t even suspect a thing, but let’s be honest, you’ve either already been got by this before, or you’ve yet to experience such a practical joke, but trust me, the day will come and you will be fooled just like this guy.

This prank was pretty much a rite of passage — if you were a kid who grew up in the age of the internet, you were probably pranked just like the father in the video, either by an older sibling or a friend. Then of course, it was your job to find someone else to play the prank on. In this case, the guy waited years to play the prank on his own flesh and blood. 

The video has over 600,000 views and almost 40k likes with viewers asking for “more videos.” Luckily for us, the Taculalégende regularly uploads content that includes funny pranks like this and they are pretty wholesome for the most part. It’s all pretty old school and hearkens back to the olden days of the internet.

