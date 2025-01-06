‘Conservatives don’t even believe their own words’: Reminder that JD Vance is, and always has been, a stinky little hypocrite

Figuring out what happened on January 6th, 2021 can be a wild ride depending on who you ask. Liberal and conservative media platforms have spun the incident this way and that for years, with outlets like FOX News celebrating the invasion and MSNBC marking it as one of the darkest days in the country’s history.

Even soon-to-be Vice President JD Vance can’t seem to figure out how to view the attempted insurrection. He’s been a staunch ally and fundraiser for those arrested after the day’s events, but during an appearance on CNN, he accidentally talked himself into believing that those that stormed the Capitol do, in fact, deserve to be punished.

KAITLAN COLLINS: So you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted?



JD VANCE: Yes



COLLINS: Ok, I'm just checking, because you helped raise money for people who did so on January 6. (May 2024) @atrupar

pic.twitter.com/vUMBgvUkbZ — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 6, 2025

Sitting down with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Vance took a hardline stance against policing people “for being anti-Israel or pro-Israel” but said that we “can police people for violating the law.” Collins jumped on the talking point, asking the incoming VP if he agreed that “people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted.” Unsurprisingly, the MAGA minion was quick to back the blue, allowing Collins to redirect his narrative.

Detailing how January 6 protestors impeded an official proceeding, broke into a building, and vandalized the Capitol, she asked him about his fundraisers to help those prosecuted after the incident. Four years ago, between 2,000 and 3,000 rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol calling for then Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged. Gallows were built outside of the buildings, and 150 police officers were injured by the crowd. Five officers died. One civilian was shot, and the lawmakers’ offices were looted and vandalized. The damage came out to an estimated $1.5 million.

Vance was quick to say that those who hurt cops or vandalized objects should be prosecuted, but claimed that many of the protestors should only have been hit with misdemeanors. Of course, he leaned heavily on a misconception that the J-6ers were unfairly prosecuted for their political leanings and attempted to use Black Lives Matter activists to back his point, but court records tell a different story.

Medium reports that police arrested five times as many BLM protestors as compared to J-6ers, and the movement’s protestors were hit with 50% more police force than the Trump supporters. Many of the anti-racist activists were slapped with lengthy prison sentences and fines. One BLM supporter was charged with 2 years in prison for simply throwing a pair of basketball shorts onto a burning car since she did technically “add fuel to the flames.”

Vance’s attempts to call out the double standard lack any real research. “You have people who were peacefully protesting on January 6th who have the book thrown at them,” he whined, as if peaceful protestors haven’t paid the price throughout our country’s history, including some 20,000 people during the 20th century Civil Rights movement whose leading figures included Dr. Martin Luther King and the late Rep. John Lewis.

Trump has promised to blanket pardon any and all involved with January 6, but you can bet that those pardons won’t stretch to any other group of wrongfully imprisoned protestors. Republicans can cry about the unfair standards all they want, but if BLM protestors had dared to smash windows on Capitol Hill, or called for the death of a vice president, or even done something as gross as take a dump on Lauren Boebert’s desk, there is no doubt that 5-person death toll would have been in the 100s.

