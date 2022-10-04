Constance Wu’s bombshell book exposes abusive behavior on the set of ‘Fresh off the Boat’

In a post #MeToo world, alleged offenders do not stay hidden for long. Actress Constance Wu is opening up about her negative experiences with an unnamed producer on Fresh Off the Boat in her new memoir Making a Scene.

Wu spoke to ET about her memoir. In it, Wu alleges that this producer used his position of power to control her. His catchphrase for her was “you do what I say.” At first this was “was annoying but tolerable.” Wu even states that she benefited from his guidance. She writes: “In an industry where I hadn’t yet earned my stripes, I was grateful for his support.”

His support did not come without a cost. Wu goes on to say: “He kept tabs on all areas of my life: what other acting jobs I was auditioning for, which publicist to choose, what I wore in interviews, what parties I should go to, who I needed to be friends with, what I did in my spare time.”

Eventually this situation came to a head at a Laker game when the unnamed man allegedly groped Wu. Wu writes: “Aside from that basketball game, he never touched me inappropriately. To be honest, it didn’t feel like a big deal at the time.”

Once Wu was a more established actress she distanced herself from the producer. He did not take this well. The pair got into a fight on set and according to Wu, “whatever it was we’d had was over.” He was cold to her from then on.

Wu did not come forward about this experience until now out of “self-preservation.” She did not want to stain FOTB’s legacy as it was a landmark show for Asian Americans. She admits to “childish behavior” towards her co-stars Randall Park and Chelsey Crisp on set. She also believes she was “guilty of sexual harassment.”

Wu concludes: “I never really spoke to [the man] again, but I eventually forgave him. And myself.”