D23’s full schedule includes plenty for Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ fans

The Walt Disney Company has released the full schedule for the D23 Expo, soon to take place in the Anaheim Convention Center in California. And to get fans excited, the event schedule contains various events from all of Disney’s lineup, including Marvel, Fox, and Star Wars.

According to WDWNT.com, the three-day event kicks off on Friday starting at 10 am, and closes with three events at 6 pm in different expo halls.

The convention will also grace fans with an exclusive preview of its new series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, before its official release on the Disney Channel and Disney Plus, a live panel Q&A with the cast and crew of the Bob’s Burgers Movie, and a presentation from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

This year marks 13 years since the first D23 event, which marked its inception in 2009. And since then, fans flock to the convention halls, as they’re keen to hear exclusive news about future Disney Projects. Previous D23 events had exclusive previews and announcements for films such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This year, fans speculated that more MCU news for Phase Five and Six will be revealed at the event, after Marvel Executive producer Kevin Feige gave them a taste of what’s to come back in this year’s Comic-Con.

This year’s event holds great significance, as it was canceled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Tickets for the 2022 D23 Expo are now sold out. But those who can’t make it won’t miss out, as there will be a livestream of the event on the D23Expo website. The event starts on Sept. 9 and ends on Sept. 11, 2022.