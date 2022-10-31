Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al are tag-teaming a Reddit AMA for Halloween

Actors and creatives promote their upcoming movie projects in a variety of different ways. Actor Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al himself are taking to Reddit today at 8pm ET to answer fans’ questions about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This is not a drill.

The Reddit post announcing this ask me anything states: “Hey Reddit, this is Al Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe. We’re here to answer all your burning questions about our new film WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. Ask us anything!”

It goes on to clarify the specifics: “We’re thrilled to discuss all things WEIRD, streaming free on The Roku Channel starting November 4th. We’ll be here to answer your questions on 10/31 at 8 PM ET.”

Fans are already getting their questions in way before the actual event. One fan asked: “How accurate is the story to your real life story?” Another wanted to know: “AL, do you think you’d ever be able to play Dan in a movie about his life?” One user got philosophical: “Would you rather have cat arms and cat legs OR never be able to open a door again?”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a biopic of sorts about the life of Al Yankovic. When asked if it was a legit biography of him Al responded cheekily. He stated: “Well, part of me wants people to walk in and watch the movie not really knowing, not really sure of the veracity of the whole thing; thinking they might actually be seeing a real biopic, and at some point, they go, ‘Wait a minute. This doesn’t seem quite right.’”

Seems like the movie will mirror Al’s signature comedic style and poke fun at himself this time. It will be available to stream on the Roku channel on Nov. 4, 2022.