One man’s love for a Danny Devito cardboard cutout is not potentially ruining his career but also his romantic life.

An anonymous writer wrote to the Am I an Asshole subreddit to see if she would be considered an asshole for leaving her boyfriend of 6 years because of his Danny Devito cardboard cutout. She claims that this cardboard is ruining his chances of getting a promotion from his job. The unnamed woman goes to extremes lengths to describe the numerous incidents that prompted her to question the fate of her relationship.

The woman claimed that while the actor’s cutout board wasn’t essentially an issue, it was for his co-worker.

“He (boyfriend) has a well-paid job and is thought of very highly in his workplace and has been told by his boss when he retires next year he will be recommending his for the job. He has been there 12 years, and this will be a huge advancement for him, and he deserves it.”

“Due to him now homeworking he has been doing more video calls and his bosses boss (J) really does not like the Danny Devito cardboard cut out. He (J) has asked him to remove it during a meeting so he did and the meeting carried on,” she continued.

After the incident with J, the woman added that her boyfriend decided to return the cardboard to its original location, leading to a heated verbal altercation with J. The discussion ended with the woman’s boyfriend snapping back at J that “he is unable to tell him how to decorate his house.”

In addition to the fiery remark, the boyfriend also brought several other Danny Devito cutouts and an oil painting of Danny Devito and hung it up behind him.

J, furious with his actions, informed the woman’s boyfriend that his potential promotion was pretty much nonexistent. Although he couldn’t fire him, he said his career at the company was “dead.” When the woman tried to talk to her boyfriend about the Danny Devito cardboard cutout and the effects he appears to be suffering from the slight obsession with the actor — which included looking for another job — she claimed that he blew her off.

The conversation between the woman and her boyfriend ended with her not speaking to her partner for several days and questioning their relationship. Readers were split on the situation: some agreed with the boss and claimed it was a distraction, but others said J didn’t have the right to dictate what went on in his worker’s home.

You can read the tweets below and the original thread here.

I would find a cardboard cutout of ANYONE distracting during a meeting. He could literally just shift it out of frame. If he’s too immature to do that, he’s too immature for that promotion. — 🏳️‍🌈Leah🏳️‍🌈 (@thesp1) December 28, 2021

i actually am so surprised at how many people are siding with the husband…? of course he can decorate his home however he likes but how is it unreasonable to say no cardboard cutouts in the background of your meetings? i don’t find that unreasonable at all — 𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖊 (@lynnieloohoo_) December 28, 2021

Seriously though: Work has no right policing how someone's home should look. Employee does not mean slave, and that boss needs to get over himself. As long as the place isn't trashy, leave it alone. — Tracy Nichols ✡ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LtlAbs) December 28, 2021