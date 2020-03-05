Star Wars Hints At Padme Being A Total Stranger To Darth Vader

The first issue of the new Star Wars comic series centering around Darth Vader delivered a shocking twist by reuniting Anakin and Padme Amidala. But the preview pages from the second issue reveal that this version of the character might not be who Vader thinks she is.

Many people believe that Star Wars is essentially the tragic story of Anakin Skywalker, from a boy who dreamed of exploring the stars to a Jedi Knight of the Council, his fall to the Dark Side of the Force, and ultimately, his redemption through his son, Luke. While Disney’s Sequel Trilogy might trample on that argument in the favor of exploring new characters and stories, the tale of the Chosen One will always hold a special place in the heart of this fandom. Now, Marvel’s new comic series called Star Wars: Darth Vader promises to delve deeper into the psyche of one of the greatest villains of all time.

To do that, writer Greg Pak decided to haunt poor Ani even further by bringing his wife, Padme Amidala, back from the dead. However, in the preview pages from issue #2, this new character who shares the same physical features as the diseased Senator gets confused when Vader calls her Padme. Then, the droid that Vader brought along mentions she is astonishingly similar to her, and roughly the same age as Senator Amidala would be if she were alive.

Darth Vader Meets Padme In New Star Wars Comic, But She Doesn't Recognize Him 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the world of the galaxy far, far away, everything is possible and nothing is off-limits; especially when you factor in the Force, the mysterious energy field surrounding all things and beings which expands with every installment. In fact, the last movie in the Skywalker Saga even established that it can revive people and bring them back from the dead. Though in this particular case, our best bets are on this new “Padme” being a decoy like the one we saw in Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

In any case, Marvel’s new Star Wars comic series has a lot of explaining to do, specifically when they decide to suddenly drop a bombshell like this, but to get our answers, we have to wait until the second issue of Darth Vader arrives on March 11th.