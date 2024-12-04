Dave Filoni confirms ‘The Mandalorian’ movie has reached a major production milestone

The Mandalorian is one of the best Star Wars spin-off properties Disney has given fans yet, and its unique story is only going to get bigger with the release of the movie. Now we know exactly where The Mandalorian and Grogu film is in the production timeline.

The Mandalorian and Grogu was first announced in January of 2024, but since then, there hasn’t been too much information shared about the movie. While we knew that it was in production, we now have a clearer idea of how far the team has come.

During the premiere of Skeleton Crew, David Filoni shared an update for The Mandalorian and Grogu confirming that, yes, filming has been completed. While he wasn’t willing to divulge any specifics about when it was concluded, he was willing to share a lot about everyone’s favorite little green friend, Grogu.

“I’m very excited about it [The Mandalorian and Grogu], me and Jon [Favreau] had a great time working on that as we always do. It was great seeing Grogu, he’s become such a star and it’s amazing how it evolved what we can do now with the puppetry compared to season one and where we are now on a film working with a team, which I worked quite a bit with them on the puppetry like the effects and they just did a fantastic job, and what a wonderful little creation Grogu is.”

Okay, so now we know two things: The Mandalorian movie has finished filming, and Grogu should look more realistic than he ever has before. This is great news for fans who have fallen in love with the character, and for toy manufacturers, who are surely going to cash in big time with Grogu merchandise.

Details about this upcoming film are being kept under lock and key, so there’s no real information to share about its plot. Nor have we received any kind of trailer that would provide any insight into what will go down — however, some footage was shown at D23, 2024, which included Gorgu as Din Djarin’s bounty hunter apprentice, but outside of showcasing characters from the series, it didn’t reveal much.

Of course, we’re still quite a long way from the movie’s release so it’s not surprising that nothing has been shown yet. The Mandalorian and Grogu aren’t scheduled to arrive in theaters until May 22, 2026, so there’s still plenty of time for trailers and other press material to be released.

While we know a movie is coming, there’s no word on whether The Mandalorian season 4 is happening. It has been reported that the next season of the show was already in development, and intended to be released in addition to the movie, however, other reports claim it’s not happening. Regardless, fans can rest assured knowing that there is more of The Mandalorian on the way, and you can expect to see more of the famed bounty hunter in the coming 12 months.

You can stream the first three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus right now.

