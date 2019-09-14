DC Comics Continue Teasing A Female Lead For Batman Beyond

Ever since DC opted to continue the legacy of Batman Beyond into the comic book medium, various creators have added to the lore. In short, we’ve been introduced to future versions of Hush, Catwoman, Batgirl and Robin. And from the look of it, someone will inherit the mantle of Batwoman before long.

If you’ve been following recent news pertaining to the series, then you’ve probably heard something about a character we’ve subsequently referred to as “Batwoman Beyond” being introduced sometime this fall. With the Kate Kane iteration of Batwoman set to debut her own TV series on The CW around that same time, this is indeed very opportunistic.

Beyond that, it’s kind of difficult to forecast this story arc because we’re still waiting for it to kickoff. On the plus side, though, DC’s latest wave of solicitations have allowed us to gaze into the crystal ball. First, we invite you to admire Francis Manapul’s stunning variant cover artwork below.

Batman Beyond #39 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

When it comes to others being credited on said issue, Dan Jurgens will continue handling writing duties, with Scot Eaton joining him as illustrator. Dustin Nguyen, meanwhile, will provide standard cover art.

Here’s the synopsis given:

The mystery of Neo-Gotham’s newest protector deepens! With Terry McGinnis missing, a new, unidentified person has stepped up to replace him as protector of Gotham! Even the greatest detective of all time, Bruce Wayne, is unable to determine who’s hidden behind the mask. Gotham’s newest hero appears capable, but does she have what it takes to combat Terry’s greatest enemy—the murderer of his father—Derek Powers, a.k.a. Blight? Or will her time as the city’s guardian end in tragedy?

No matter what happens, it may be safe to assume that Terry will one day reclaim the cowl. After all, Tim Drake’s time in the limelight was likewise temporary. Regardless, the new year will kickoff with a bang when Batman Beyond #39 arrives in comic shops on January 1st, 2020.