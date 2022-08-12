DCEU fans back Ray Fisher after reports emerge of threats against Walter Hamada

With tensions running extremely high in the DCEU fandom right now, a new report revealing DC Films president Walter Hamada received death threats from fans after Ray Fisher‘s abuse accusations against Joss Whedon and Warner Bros., has Snyder-verse Twitter jumping to protect the Cyborg actor.

According to Variety, sources who work at Warner Bros. believe that Hamada has been “mistreated” for some time now, even before the intense restructuring brought on by the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery completely bamboozled Hamada’s plans for an actually consistent DC heroes universe.

“They note that Hamada had to endure death threats after “Justice League” star Ray Fisher publicly accused the executive of undermining an investigation into misconduct allegations related to reshoots on that film.”

Warner Bros. failed to protect Hamada properly during the whole storm, staffers told Variety, adding that the backlash from Snyder-verse fans was “unfair,” considering Justice League was completed before Hamada took over at DC.

This article has upset DCEU fans who believe the person who should have primarily been protected but wasn’t, was actor Ray Fisher. “Hamada covered up Joss Whedon’s on set harassment and blackballed Ray Fisher,” one user denounced. “They were too busy putting out hit pieces against Ray Fisher for standing up to Hamada’s toxicity that’s why,” another said.

Many fans believe the studio didn't do enough to protect DC actor Ray Fisher after he received employment threats & racial abuse from Walter Hamada & WB.



After Batgirl got shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery, Walter Hamada almost resigned. Now, with the company announcing a new future for DC Films that doesn’t seem to include Hamada, SnyderVerse fans and Ray Fisher supporters are hoping the executive’s time at the company won’t last for much longer.