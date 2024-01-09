He was impeccable and terrifying as the no nonsense media mastermind, but was he recognized by his peers for his excelent performance?

Screen legend Brian Cox is a towering name in the industry, and he’s been recognized by his peers plenty of times in his long and successful career.

His latest big role was as the gruff, ruthless patriarch and media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, who was definitely not based on Fox founder and reptilian evil-doer Rupert Murdoch. The HBO show was a smash hit, running for four intense, spellbinding seasons that delved right into the messed up family dynamic that Logan created. The series was written by Jesse Armstrong, who had previously created the British cult comedy Peep Show, and worked with Armando Iannucci on The Thick of It and VEEP.

Throughout the show’s run Cox, his castmates, and the series were showered in nominations come awards season, and more often than not someone from the Succession world went home with a tropy in their hands. Cox had already earned two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award before starring on the show, but did he ever see his name pulled out of an envelope thanks to his performance as the foul-mouthed Logan? After all, he was up against some pretty serious competition, often from his fellow cast members.

Read on to find out: did Brian Cox win any awards for Succession?

Did Brian Cox win any awards for ‘Succession?’

Photo by Borja B. Hojas/WireImage

The judging panel for the Golden Globes are, in fact, serious people, as they awarded Cox the 2020 Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama for his turn as Logan. He also technically won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for his work on Succession, although that was an ensemble award that included the entire cast.

Cox has also earned three Emmy Award nominations for his work as Logan. He lost out in 2020 and 2022, but is on the shortlist again this year for his performance in “Rehearsal,” the explosive second episode of the show’s fourth and final season. However, he has some tough competition, including his two castmates Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. Culkin recently beat out both Strong and Cox (and Pedro Pascal) for the 2024 Golden Globe, so it’s anybody’s guess who of the three will win (if any of them).

Cox has received numerous other nominations for his performances as Logan. There’s also the chance he could add to his trophy pile, as this awards season he has been nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Actor, alongside the Emmy nomination we mentioned above.