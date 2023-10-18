Did Halle Bailey and DDG get married? The rumors, explained

Earlier today, stan Twitter exploded after Glamour Magazine’s digital edition unveiled a new interview with rising star Halle Bailey, best known as one half of musical act Chloe x Halle alongside sister Chloe Bailey, as well as Ariel in the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Many stan news accounts posted a screenshot from Glamour’s website, in which Bailey appeared to announce that she had secretly wed boyfriend DDG, and had welcomed a baby at some point.

“Being a mom, being newly married – there’s the positive side of it, but also the negative,” a large-text quote read on the website. The quote now seems to have been scrubbed from the article, but not before celebrity gossip outlets on social media got a hold of it, confusing many of Bailey’s fans.

Halle Bailey announces at Glamour magazine that she’s pregnant and married to DDG.



– “Being a mom, being newly married – there's the positive side of it, but also the negative.” pic.twitter.com/CdmATFLRdz — Pop Fish 🐠 (@TheePopFish) October 18, 2023

Are Halle Bailey and DDG married?

If Halle Bailey and DDG are actually married, they’re keeping it a well-hidden secret. The quote attributed to Bailey is actually that of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, singer and former member of girl group Little Mix, who is also interviewed in the same issue of Glamour. The error is a misprint, either by a publication staffer or a technical error.

Glamour Magazine seems to have incorrectly placed a quote from their interview with Leigh Anne on their interview with Halle Bailey, which implied that Halle was married to DDG and expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/qHB2a7DcjE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2023

Leigh Anne-Pinnock has twin daughters, born in 2021. She has been married to English footballer Andre Gray since June 2023. By all accounts, this would make Pinnock, “newly married,” as stated in the quote. The quote is also featured in Pinnock’s own Glamour interview and remains that way. It seems highly unlikely that two celebrities said the exact same thing to the same publication on the same day.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have been very open about their family life through their long-running YouTube channel, as well as social media posts. As of October 18th, 2023, Halle Bailey has no children, and it would therefore make no sense for her to refer to herself as a mother, making the quote unlikely to be from Bailey. The casual tone of the quote also does not seem to be an announcement of any kind.

In addition, Halle Bailey, a born and raised American, would probably say “mom” and not “mum.” Even in print form, Americans and British people pronounce their colloquial words for mother in very different ways, and that would be reflected even in text form.

Most importantly of all, the digital version of her interview appears to no longer contain the large quote, and Bailey does make that statement anywhere else in the article. If Bailey had actually announced this, there’s every chance she would stand by her statement and it would not be removed from an interview.