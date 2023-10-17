Who is the rapper attached to the hip (or tail) of The Little Mermaid herself?

The Twittersphere (or, X-sphere, which doesn’t quite have the same ring to it) was set alight as images of Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG, seemingly pointed to an update in the pair’s relationship. TMZ snapped the couple out and about in Santa Monica, with The Little Mermaid star sporting a baggy hoodie and sweatpants.

Naturally, since celebrities simply never wear comfortable clothes, the singer and actress’ attire has fuelled speculation that she is pregnant. The rumour has been churning since at least last month, when Balle wore a flowy dress while presenting a trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards.

While neither party has officially confirmed a pregnancy, attention has turned to the possible father-to-be. So, who exactly is DDG, and how long has he been involved with The Little Mermaid herself?

Who is Halle Bailey’s boyfriend, DDG?

DDG, known off stage as Darryl Dwayne Granberry, is a 26-year-old rapper and YouTube personality from Michigan. In the music sphere, DDG is founder of his own record label, Zooted Music, as well as a signee to Epic Records, also home to starry names like Travis Scott, Future and Madison Beer.

DDG’s biggest single, the Blueface-assisted “Moonwalking in Calabasas”, arrived in 2020, and has since garnered over 300 million streams. The rapper has released three albums, from his 2019 debut Valedictorian to his most recent effort Maybe It’s Me…, which arrived this year. Over the course of his music career, DDG has collaborated with the likes of Gunna, Polo G and Lil Yachty.

How long have Halle Bailey and DDG been dating?

Rumours of DDG’s involvement with Bailey — also a musician and one half of the Beyoncé-certified Chloe x Halle duo alongside her sister, Chloe — first surfaced in January 2022. The pair were spotted attending Usher’s concert in Las Vegas, and their romance was later confirmed in March of that same year via a since-deleted Instagram post on DDG’s page.

Since then, DDG and Bailey have made numerous public appearances together, making their dual debut on the BET Awards red carpet in March of this year. Elsewhere, the couple attended this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and more recently graced the red carpet of the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

What has DDG said about Halle Bailey?

Alongside their all-smiles appearances, DDG has gushed over his girlfriend in numerous interviews since the announcement of their relationship. Speaking to People, DDG said he was “very proud” of Bailey’s titular role in The Little Mermaid and was “very happy to see it.” The rapper admitted he was “more excited than anybody else,” and said watching Bailey’s dreams come to life was “dope.”

The same grace wasn’t exactly extended into the studio, however, with DDG attracting criticism for some of his lyrics referring to Bailey on the 2023 song, “Famous.” The rapper appeared to reference Bailey’s on-screen kiss with co-star and Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King, saying he “don’t wanna see this s*** no more.”

In any case, DDG’s aversion to Bailey’s film roles hasn’t stopped her growing list of credits, with the actress set to appear in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple alongside Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and more.