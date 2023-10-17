How old are Halle and Chloe Bailey?

Halle Bailey may have become a household name after she defied the internet’s expectations and flawlessly embodied Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but the singer was absolutely crushing it long before 2023. Halle, along with her older sister Chloe Bailey, have been flexing their vocals professionally since they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. The talented duo even acted side by side in Grown-ish and made cameos in Austin & Ally. Their similar appearance and intertwined professional careers have led some fans to believe that the sisters are twins. But how old are the Baileys?

How old is Chloe Bailey?

Chloe Bailey is the second of four children. She was born on July 1, 1998. Though the Bailey sisters started their careers together – the pair launched a YouTube channel when Chloe was 13 – they have found success working independently. Since her early days appearing as herself alongside her sister in various Disney shows and as musical guests, the elder Bailey sister has been branching into alternative and horror projects. Meanwhile, her solo career as Chlöe has been well-received by critics, and the American artist Beyoncé has taken her under her wing.

How old is Halle Bailey?

The third of four children, Halle Bailey is around two years younger than her sister. She was born on March 27, 2000, and started acting at three years old alongside Chloe. The duo found success singing as Chloe X Halle on YouTube and had their first viral moment after releasing a cover of Beyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had.” Their virality jettisoned the pair to national fame, landing them slots on The Ellen Show and Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing. Since her 2023 appearance as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the actress has focused on a solo career and is taking a step into the world of drama with The Color Purple. Not to worry, the film is a reimagining Broadway musical based on the film of the same name, so fans will still get to hear Bailey’s incredible vocals.