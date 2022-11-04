Lil Yachty says he chose the cover for Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’

It’s been a short, but twist-filled road between the announcement and release of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album ‘Her Loss’, and while the world is busy digesting its contents, Lil Yachty took to Instagram to offer up a bit of trivia about the album’s cover.

The ‘Poland’ artist made the casual revelation that he supposedly picked out the album cover for ‘Her Loss’, along with an explanation for why he picked the photo, citing the rawness and authenticity of the image. Whether the claim is legitimate or not, it’s definitely garnered some attention.

The music video for the last single on Drake’s latest solo album ‘Jimmy Cooks’ (which also featured 21 Savage) released last month, in which a sly announcement for the impending ‘Her Loss’ release was made. The album’s initial release date was Oct. 26, but it was delayed by a week after the record’s mixing and mastering engineer contracted COVID-19.

Between now and then, the pair promoted the album with an elaborate gag involving a supposed trailer for their appearance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk program, which turned out to be fake. Drake has been pretty off the rails on Instagram today, marking the album’s release by posting adult anime content all over his Instagram story.

Some keen-eared fans think that ‘Her Loss’ closes out the narrative of a trilogy of albums from Drake. If you’ve had a chance to listen through the album and were wondering what the song sampled on the ‘Circo Loco’ track is, we’ve got an answer for you here.