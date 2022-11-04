Drake reaches unhinged level of promotion, posts NSFW anime on Instagram

Drake has decided for some ungodly reason to use his Instagram account to share smut to his 124 million followers, because what else would you do with a following as large as that?

In a surprising turn of events, Drake has decided to use his time to not text underage girls (allegedly), but instead a share screenshots of adult anime content to his Instagram Story, because why not. Drake’s captions for the posts on his stories ranged from “Me at midnight” before posting an incredibly large breasted anime girl, to the cryptic “H4R L (owl emoji) SS” with a thick thighed woman.

The posts only got worse and the breasts only got larger, with the world learning Drake has a near endless archive of erotic manga and anime screenshots to combine with Facebook wine mom quotes. The most outrageously weird one though came at the very end of his story, with a woman being depicted having sex with a strange caption which might be “his loss”. You can take a look for yourself, but beware the very, very graphic imagery.

Perhaps this is Drake’s way of responding to Kanye West’s apparent abstinence from adult content as well as month-long celibacy. Or he’s lost the plot and has decided to be horny on his main account. Drake’s post seems to be a strange form of guerrilla marketing for his upcoming release Her Loss, because nothing gets people on board quite like smut.

Regardless, thanks Drake for making your 124 million followers suddenly need to hide their phone screens. Very cool.