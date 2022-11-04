What song does Drake and 21 Savage’s track ‘Circo Loco’ sample on ‘Her Loss?’

Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative album Her Loss has been out for a matter of hours and is already taking over the internet. Despite the former’s absolutely unhinged and out-of-control promotion tactics, the album is hot on everyone’s mind. But, despite some of the record’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics and a Travis Scott feature, the track with the biggest buzz behind it is definitely ‘Circo Loco’.

‘Circo Loco’ might feel familiar to many music fans, as it samples an incredibly popular electronic track. You’ve heard it in playlists, and you’ve heard it in the club. But you might not be able to put your finger on the song’s title, or who made it.

What song does ‘Circo Loco’ sample?

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The act behind the song that serves as the base for “Circo Loco” is one that rappers have long turned to for help with their music. In this instance, Drake and 21 Savage chose Daft Punk’s seminal 2000 track “One More Time”.

The song’s iconic melody is distorted on “Circo Loco” and plays throughout the track’s entirety. Drake also directly interpolates the Daft Punk track’s hook in his lyrics, with a rendition on the chorus bookending several verses in “Circo Loco”.

What other big songs sample Daft Punk?

The Weeknd famously worked with the French electronic duo extensively for his 2017 album Starboy, but the duo perhaps most famously helped Kanye West, when he was tolerable, on his 2007 track “Stronger”. The song heavily sampled Daft Punk’s cut “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”, which appeared on Discovery.

Considered an iconic album in the history of electronic music, Discovery also featured “One More Time”, alongside other hits like “Digital Love” and “Aerodynamic.”