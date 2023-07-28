All features on Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ album

The master rapper Travis Scott has finally released his long-awaited fourth album, Utopia. In continuing with his expert concept projects, La Flame tapped some of the music industry’s biggest names to ensure a diverse and versatile project. Utopia features artists from a wide variety of genres, showcasing Scott’s knack for musical storytelling.

Following the acclaimed Astroworld five years ago, the heat’s been on Travis Scott to release another full-length album. The success that was his third project instilled fear in fans that a monumental feat could not be replicated. Fortunately, whether by taking his sweet time, or drawing from a plethora of experiences, Utopia is a solid body of work, albeit with 19 tracks and over 73 minutes. While Scott delivers as usual, there’s a focus on his heap of featured artists, which range from Beyoncé, to Bon Iver, to James Blake, and even Scott’s daughter Stormi.

KayCyy and Stormi (“THANK GOD”)

Kenyan-American artist KayCyy is featured on the second single, “THANK GOD.” Both artists came through swinging, with KayCyy delivering the song’s chorus. Scott’s daughter Stormi, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner is also featured on the track, providing a short approval to one of her dad’s lines.

Teezo Touchdown (“MODERN JAM”)

Teezo Touchdown joins Scott for track three, “MODERN JAM.” The pair chant together on the chorus, while Teezo takes on the third verse all on his own.

Bon Iver and Sampha (“MY EYES”)

Travis Scott tapped two soulful crooners for Utopia’s fourth track, “MY EYES.” Both artists have brief moments on the project. While Bon Iver handles the emotive pre-chorus, Sampha delicately delivers the second verse with his signature sound.

Drake (“MELTDOWN”)

Drake and Travis Scott are frequent collaborators, so it’s no surprise the pair are at it again on Utopia. “MELTDOWN” is the seventh track on the album, and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Drake starts off the track, delivering the pre-chorus and the lengthy first verse before Scott takes over the record.

Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes (“FE!N”)

Upon the album’s release, fans were eager to know the featured artists on “FE!N”. The correct answer’s Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes, who provide their signature sound to the track.

Beyoncé and Bon Iver (“DELRESTO (ECHOES)”)

Bon Iver returns for the ninth track, this time joined by Beyoncé. The Queen Bey raps in the first verse and accompanies Scott in the second verse with sultry, airy vocals. In addition to these, Beyoncé also sings on the pre-chorus and chorus, as well as the third and fifth verses. Bon Iver’s frontman, Justice Vernon provides the intro, outro, and joins Beyoncé on the third verse.

Rob49 and 21 Savage (“TOPIA TWINS”)

Rising star Rob49 raps hard and vigorously on “TOPIA TWINS,” the 11th track on Utopia. 21 Savage raps on the second, third, and fourth verses, as well as the final chorus.

Swae Lee and The Weeknd (“CIRCUS MAXIMUS”)

Swae Lee and The Weeknd provide brief vocals on Utopia’s 12th track, “CIRCUS MAXIMUS.” While the former takes on the intro, the latter delivers the chorus and outro.

Dave Chappelle and Yung Lean (“PARASAIL”)

Popular standup comedian, Dave Chappelle provides the motivational intro to the track, “PARASAIL.” He shows up again towards the end of the song, during the bridge. Joining him and Scott on the bridge is Yung Lean, who also sings the pre-chorus and outro.

Young Thug (“SKITZO”)

Hip Hop veteran Young Thug raps alongside Scott on the chorus of “SKITZO” before delivering the second verse. In his signature style, Young Thug raps about the lavish lifestyle, floating on the beat while doing so.

Westside Gunn and James Blake (“LOST FOREVER”)

Scott tapped rapper Westside Gunn and singer James Blake for the track, “LOST FOREVER.” Blake’s vocals are low on the song, while Gunn raps brashly about his lifestyle in the first verse, then alongside Scott in the second.

Kid Cudi (“LOOOOVE”)

Kid Cudi’s appearance on “LOOOOVE” isn’t until the third verse, but it still packs a punch. The 16th track is an almost psychedelic one, with enough bass and oomph to be one of Utopia’s most radio-friendly songs.

Bad Bunny and The Weeknd (“K-POP”)

“K-POP” was released on July 21 as the first official single off Utopia. A standout track, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd provides pop and funk vibes to the song. Easily one of the most commercial songs on the album, “K-POP” is a fun dance-rap hybrid.

Future and SZA (“TELEKINESIS”)

“TELEKINESIS” is the penultimate track on Utopia. It’s also one of the longest records on the album. Future and SZA provide accompanying vocals and lyrics for an introspective track about what the future holds.

21 Savage and James Blake (“TIL FURTHER NOTICE”)

21 Savage and James Blake return for the final track on the album. “TIL FURTHER NOTICE” is emotional and weighty, with a heavy punch that closes the album out in style.