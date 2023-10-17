Do we know if Halle Bailey is pregnant?

We know, we know, Halle Bailey has lived rent-free in your minds since The Little Mermaid hit theatres. Her angelic, velvety voice, paired with that adorably terrifying Flounder, hasn’t left my head for months, so I get it. Lately, though, the buzz has shifted from fins and bubbles to babies and toxic relationships. It feels like a bit of a downgrade if you ask me, but alas, we can’t all stay happily submerged under the sea forever.

This time, however, the rumors of a toxic relationship aren’t stemming from Prince Eric, but from netizens who have long been scrutinizing Bailey’s relationship with the rapper DDG. Things took a turn for the worse when pregnancy speculations emerged after an Instagram live session DDG hosted, during which Bailey appeared noticeably pregnant in the background. For months after that, her supposed pregnancy became almost a running joke among netizens – until today.

Is Halle Bailey pregnant?

Halle Bailey and DDG spotted in Santa Monica. (📷: Splash News) pic.twitter.com/ss7YmVjqGw — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2023

Technically, neither Bailey nor DDG have officially confirmed any pregnancy rumors, but some pictures of the actress and the rapper in Santa Monica were taken today, showing a visible baby bump. If true – and it certainly appears to be – this would mean that Bailey is expecting her first child at the age of 23, right after achieving her breakthrough in Hollywood, and becoming an overnight sensation following the success of her album with her sister, Chloe Bailey.

Of course, it would be wrong to claim with absolute certainty that she is pregnant, but considering her consistent choice of baggy dresses at recent award shows, coupled with the most recent images clearly showing the bump – it’s becoming difficult to deny the obvious. This would also mean that during her promotional activities and iconic performance of “Part of Your World” at Disneyland, Bailey was already pregnant.

halle bailey was MOTHER here. PREGNANT with talent and ambition. i love the PICS from this night too pic.twitter.com/Qg0aj97MfO — zae (@itszaeok) October 16, 2023

Unfortunately, as happy as the news is for many fans, a large majority of users on social media don’t seem to be as happy for the artist. This is purely derived from their despise for DDG after he released the track “Famous,” where he shares his insecurities regarding Bailey – an actress, may I remind you – kissing her co-star while shooting The Little Mermaid. The song even goes as far as suggesting that DDG believed Bailey was unfaithful to him for simply doing her job. Bananas.

Ultimately, it is nearly confirmed that Bailey is expecting her first child with DDG. At this point, all fans can do is wish them the best in their future, knowing that Bailey will have a lifelong connection with DDG, regardless of the circumstances.