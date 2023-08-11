Did Joy Behar refuse to film ‘The View’ with ‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi?

Joy Behar was notably absent on The View during the show’s Aug. 1 interview with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, prompting fans to wonder whether it was due to her past feud with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Polizzi’s makeup artist Joey Camasta added fuel to the fire when he claimed to Page Six that Behar refused to film with Polizzi and “hid” during the cast’s segment on the talk show.

However, a source close to production on The View told Page Six on Aug. 11 that Camasta’s claims are false and there is “no truth” to his comments. “It was a production decision to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment to make space for their seven cast members so everyone gets a chance to talk,” an insider told the publication. Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines were the three hosts for the segment with the Jersey Shore cast.

The denial came after Camasta, Polizzi’s makeup artist and It’s Happening podcast co-host, told the publication on Aug. 9 that Behar “chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time.” He claimed that because of tense exchanges between the two women in the past and some of the public comments they’ve made about each other, Behar decided to “stay away… She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently.”

Polizzi recently called out Behar when she told Andy Cohen in an Aug. 3 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that The View host was the “rudest” celebrity she’d encountered. Polizzi said Behar was “so mean” and claimed, “She cornered me in the bathroom and said, ‘You’re not Italian!’” As for Behar, she shaded the Jersey Shore cast back in 2010 when she said on The View, “They can park my car any time they want,” and later called them “stupid.”

Soon after Behar made those comments, Polizzi and her co-star and bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley trolled Behar in an eight-minute video in 2011. In the clip, which is available via TMZ, she imitated Behar and said, “You know why I don’t like them? Because these people ruined my life in high school and that’s why I have to talk [stuff] about them on my little talk show… But deep inside, I’m [very] obsessed with Snooki.” Polizzi ended up apologizing to Behar for the video on the Wendy Williams Show. Behar accepted the apology and called the sketch “very funny,” NY Daily News reported at the time.