Disney Announces Line Up For Candlelight Processional

It’s the most magical time of the year in the happiest place on Earth, and Disney fans are making their way to Disney World. This time of year, travelers can enjoy Christmas cheer, joyful decor, and character parades through Magic Kingdom. There are also treats, cocoa, and if you’re lucky, you can see snow on Main Street which is a truly magical event.

Another absolutely indescribable event at Disney World for Christmas is the Candlelight Processional held at Epcot. The processional takes place on certain nights through the holiday season, and fans can reserve seating with a special package offer in the weeks leading up to the event.

Fans are treated to the story of Christmas alongside songs sung by a choir and orchestra. The processional is a moving way to connect with the joy of the season and your friends and family as you experience the magic of Disney during the holiday season.

This year, the following celebrities will lead the processional at Epcot:

Auli’i Cravalho

November 26 through November 28



Chita Rivera

November 29 through December 1



Jodi Benson

December 2 through December 4



Alton Fitzgerald White

December 5 through December 7



Bart Millard

December 8 through December 10



Lisa Ling

December 11 through December 13



Andy Garcia

December 14 through December 16



Ana Gasteyer

December 17 through December 19



Courtney B. Vance

December 20 through December 22



Steven Curtis Chapman

December 23 through December 25



Blair Underwood

December 26 through December 28



Pat Sajak

December 29 through December 30

Disney notes, on the landing page for the processional, that celebrity narrators and dates are subject to change/cancellation without notice.

Have you attended the Candlelight Processional at Epcot? Do you plan to attend the special event this year? Let’s talk about it.