If you think Disney should not be nicknamed the Mouse Monopoly, boy, do they have a new offer for you. The corporate behemoth who bends Congress to do its will may end up following Amazon with a new service, and Variety has details.

Today a report in the outlet reveals the house Walt built is considering making a paid membership program which would provide exclusive discounts and benefits across its entire catalogue of offerings. Details like the cost and how exactly it would be structured are thin right now, as the idea is only on the drawing board, and some internally are reportedly calling it Disney Prime.

The Variety article goes on to cite anonymous sources who say this would not be taking a page from Amazon Prime, as this service is geared around shipping benefits. Other commerce creations are coming to the company as well. Disney is aiming to have features in Disney Plus in the future which will allow viewers to purchase merchandise through direct links to their online store with some things being exclusive for subscribers, and, of the new idea, company representative Kristine Schalke says it is exciting.

“Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are relevant to guests. Disney is more than a brand to consumers, it’s lifestyle, and we are exploring how to better serve them across many touchpoints. A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas being explored as we consider ways to marry physical and digital worlds to create the next generation of great Disney storytelling.”

There is no word on when more may be announced as of this story’s filing. The Wall Street Journal reported last month the idea does have the support of Disney CEO Bob Chapek. As well, the paper’s article says this program would be targeted towards more casual Disney fans and customers if it sees the light of day and perks may come from third parties, like Broadway shows, too.