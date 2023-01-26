Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition

Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in some hot water today after revealing a pair of Funkos of princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.

While some people can definitely go overboard when it comes to commercial product mascots (looking at you M&Ms Maya haters) this one is kind of understandable, as it’s pretty egregious.

Is everyone at Funko colorblind?

naveen don’t look like that 😡 pic.twitter.com/WRevzbU2nj — jay (@bobbycaneroreed) January 25, 2023

The difference is pretty clear and also kind of weird. What happened? A lot of people were saying that he’s not Naveen he’s (insert white-sounding name here).

nah they turned Naveen into Neville https://t.co/OdvcMM7AzO — lah!ah (@chuugagotoku) January 25, 2023

i cant believe she divorced naveen to marry ben feldman https://t.co/6rCwOcjjuE — maze ✩ dtiys 📌 (@m0sstrx) January 25, 2023

How does this happen? People are confused.

Seriously though do better this is not even close to how Prince Naveen actually looks. Very disappointing! Literally just look at the comparison of his skintone next to Tiana, it's not as drastic as it is in the figure pic.twitter.com/owgv1EXFWn — 🔪 mental killness 🔪 (@JamesPeppersalt) January 25, 2023

They gave Naveen's skintone to Tiana I can't breathe https://t.co/DBFnyG0mBu — Asa Fan ⚔ (@KrystaIHuntress) January 25, 2023

About as plainly as you can say it:

that is not my prince naveen that is a white man. pic.twitter.com/sxRYi37gAq — Jessie 🏮 (@5leepersJeepers) January 25, 2023

A possible explanation? Could it be Prince Eric by mistake?

Idk how they made Naveen look more like Eric.. maybe there was a mix up. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GZ5BdNWsUd — Mahalia ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ 💫 (@Kibanyans) January 25, 2023

NAVEEN! ARIEL!! COME QUICK!!! YOU GUYS ARE BEING CHEATED ON 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DGCvd2s1r5 — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) January 25, 2023

This is just a smattering but these kind of comments go on for miles. For the record, this isn’t the first time Funko has done this. There’s been accusations of whitewashing The 100 figures, Teen Wolf figures and the America Chavez/Miss America character from Doctor Strange 2.

Oh and they whitewashed Jimi Hendrix as well. How is this happening so often?

In the case of America Chavez, the company listened to fan outrage and updated the figure. So at least there’s a precedent.

Funko has updated the skin tone of the America Chavez Pop! #AmericaChavez #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/SI9QUqog1F — FunkoMarvelnews (@funkomarvelnews) April 8, 2022

This comes at sort of an awkward time for Disney as its rehashing its Splash Mountain ride with characters from the movie – called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Seeing as how high profile that is, there’s probably going to be some changes coming to Prince Naveen’s figure. Probably.

The whole point of the rebrand was for Disney to distance itself from Song of the South, the original property the ride was based on. A whitewashed Prince Naveen isn’t going to make that whole process any easier.