Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition
Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in some hot water today after revealing a pair of Funkos of princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.
While some people can definitely go overboard when it comes to commercial product mascots (looking at you M&Ms Maya haters) this one is kind of understandable, as it’s pretty egregious.
Is everyone at Funko colorblind?
The difference is pretty clear and also kind of weird. What happened? A lot of people were saying that he’s not Naveen he’s (insert white-sounding name here).
How does this happen? People are confused.
About as plainly as you can say it:
A possible explanation? Could it be Prince Eric by mistake?
This is just a smattering but these kind of comments go on for miles. For the record, this isn’t the first time Funko has done this. There’s been accusations of whitewashing The 100 figures, Teen Wolf figures and the America Chavez/Miss America character from Doctor Strange 2.
Oh and they whitewashed Jimi Hendrix as well. How is this happening so often?
In the case of America Chavez, the company listened to fan outrage and updated the figure. So at least there’s a precedent.
This comes at sort of an awkward time for Disney as its rehashing its Splash Mountain ride with characters from the movie – called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Seeing as how high profile that is, there’s probably going to be some changes coming to Prince Naveen’s figure. Probably.
The whole point of the rebrand was for Disney to distance itself from Song of the South, the original property the ride was based on. A whitewashed Prince Naveen isn’t going to make that whole process any easier.