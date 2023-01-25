Maya Rudolph may love eating her own face, but M&M’s fans aren’t biting

Maya Rudolph is the new spokesperson for some people’s favorite candy, M&Ms. The ad’s making waves online thanks to Rudolph claiming her face will now be on the candies (and edible) as well as the general confusion about what’s happening to the original talking candy spokespeople.

Some people are happy and unbothered by the whole thing because it doesn’t affect their lives at all and some people are fired up. Because why not get fired up about what a giant corporation does with its products? Oh right, because everything is political now. Right on cue:

bring back the woke spokescandies — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) January 25, 2023

I can't tell which is more desperate: Mars hiding from anti-woke bashers, or the huge majority who follow this account who want the spokescandies back. I mean, Purple hasn't had her second commercial yet! Come on, give them a chance! — Nicholas Miscunaitis (@CrossZDragon4) January 25, 2023

Love your candy, not the new “face of M&M’s. I’m done. Remember, go woke go broke! — Beth Ann 🇺🇸 (@YukonNurse) January 25, 2023

Spokescandies are so much better. Nothing like throwing a long loved brand asset out because of a few angry voices. — William Siebler – Direct Response Copywriter (@william_siebler) January 25, 2023

People hate change!

The real spokesman for M&Ms pic.twitter.com/IcNOjRp9ir — Junior Barrett (@juniorbarrett25) January 25, 2023

The questions!

St these places are going to be rethemed to Maya Rudolph?https://t.co/c4OemMlUKq — Romelo James (@RomeloJames) January 25, 2023

And the denial coursing through the heart of candy lovers everywhere!

This has got to be a joke. No way this is happening. — Kkrider (@Kkriderr) January 25, 2023

It’s not Maya! It’s this guy who drives this race car.

More woke spokes candies comments. Where would we be if people didn’t shove the word “woke” into everything?

Can I Boycott You Till We Get The SpokesCandies Back. — King Hugh|King Thomas (@HopefulLaurie13) January 25, 2023

this is the best woke spokescandy — alyssa 🦕 (@alyssaxe54) January 25, 2023

At least they’re honest.

I’m not a hater but I’m hating. — Yuri (@yurieruzar) January 25, 2023

Come back fictional corporate shills!

Some simple but effective reactions:

Hell naw — John M. 🪩 (@iamnottomgreen) January 25, 2023

No — MoonWorship 🌛 (@BlueMoon2016) January 25, 2023

Why? — Hayden Mikolayenko (@HMikolayenko) January 25, 2023

Apparently, I missed that part in the bible where Maya was the rider of death, or however that Johnny Cash song goes.

We're in the endgame now. — Josh Kowalski (@xBALMORAx) January 25, 2023

Let’s summarize. People were upset about M&M’s previous commercial because it was “too woke” and now they’re mad at the company for changing things after all the complaints.

Also, to all the Maya bashers I’m sure she’s very upset and crying on her way to the bank to cash that huge Mars Incorporated check. What a time to be alive.