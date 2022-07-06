Disney reveals edgy new title for ‘National Treasure’ series

Unless you’ve been living under Mount Rushmore searching for treasure for the past few years, you’ve probably been made aware that the classic Nicolas Cage mid2000s classic National Treasure is being rebooted by Disney Plus into a series.

The company started a new Instagram page for the series along with the announcement of the name of the show. It’s officially called National Treasure: Edge of History. Disney recently released information about the new cast of treasure hunters in the show, and it includes Lisette Alexís Gutiérrez as main character Jess Morales, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Zuri Reed as Tasha, and Antonio Cipriano as Oren.

While there’s no official word on whether Cage will be reprising his role as Benjamin Gates, we know the series is set in the same universe as the movies because Justin Bartha is back as Riley Poole.

Another new addition to the cast: Catherine Zeta-Jones as billionaire Billie.

The show’s plot involves young treasure hunter Jess Morales trying to figure out the mystery of her lineage. She teams up with her friends to locate a historical treasure that might shed some light on her past. Original movie writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley are back for the new show, as is director Jon Turteltaub, although he’s coming back to executive produce the show.

Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) will direct the series, which will be 10 episodes long. The original films were a runaway success and have become a beloved nostalgic touchstone for a generation that grew up watching them, so there’s a lot of pressure to get things right. Disney Plus, by hiring a lot of the same people who worked on the movies, seems to understand this.

Disney will release more info on the spinoff at this year’s Comic-Con, with a behind-the-scenes look at the show.