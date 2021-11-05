Plot And Character Details For National Treasure Series Reportedly Revealed

It’s all systems go for Disney Plus’ National Treasure TV series, which last week cast Lisette Alexis in the lead role of Jessica Morales, with feature film writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberly penning the pilot script to be directed by Mira Nair.

So far, the only vague logline we’ve heard revealed that Jessica would be seeking to uncover her mysterious family history, only to be drawn into a hunt for lost historical treasure when a dying FBI agent hands her a key, sending her into the throes of danger as she seeks to reclaim the loot before a corrupt billionaire can get their hands on it. However, The Illuminerdi has offered up some in-depth plot and character details, which we’ll get into below.

As per the report, Jessica works in the FBI’s Cryptoanalysis division, utilizing the puzzle-solving skills that she inherited from absentee father Rafael, while she also looks after her sick mother. A woman in their mid-40s is being sought to play crypto-currency magnate and villain Billie, who ends up hunting for the same bounty as Jessica.

An Asian-American male in their early 20s is wanted to play Ethan, a longtime friend and close confidant of Jessica’s, with the team of protagonists being rounded out by tech-savvy social media personality Tasha, conspiracy theorist Oren and struggling musician Liam, who was born into a long line of treasure seekers but would rather have nothing to do with the family business at all.

Finally, National Treasure is also said to be casting a woman in her late 20s to play the FBI’s rookie Agent Ross and a man who can fill the role of Myles, the home nurse of the FBI agent who initially gives Jessica the key that sets the plot in motion, which is a fairly comprehensive breakdown of series regulars.