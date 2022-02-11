Disney reveals stunning fairy tale wedding dress collection

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting married in a dress fit for a princess, there is no better time than the present. Disney and Allure Bridal are partnering together to give you the dress of a lifetime in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth. There’s magic in all things Disney, and adding your love story to that magic gives you memories to last a lifetime.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom held a fashion show to highlight the 2022 princess-inspired wedding gowns, and they’re stunning beyond words. Katie Stevens shares more about the most magical celebration and how Disney celebrates true love in the video.

A virtual fashion show took place on Feb. 9 and allowed fans to get a look at the beautiful dresses inspired by the love that Disney celebrates. Fans have celebrated their magical day with Disney Parks for years, and there’s no better addition to a Disney location wedding than the princess dress to match the occasion. Twenty-five new dresses were unveiled during the show — inspired by everyone from Belle and Tiana to Aurora and Snow White.

When Disney says they’re fit for a princess, they’re correct — they’re absolute magic for anyone who has ever dreamed of being strong, loved, delicate, and in love. A description for the fashion show reads that Disney is the perfect partner for your wedding needs; from the jewelry to the location — they bring the whole level of magic to your dream day. The video description reads: