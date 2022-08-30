Disney shares a sickeningly glorious new poster for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Another glorious poster makes us sick! Okay, so maybe sick is the wrong word, but Disney released a new image from the upcoming Halloween hit, Hocus Pocus 2, sending shivers of excitement down our spine.

The Sanderson sisters have once again put an enchanting spell on us, and the exciting new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 is as bewitching as it is beautiful. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson are the focus of the image as they step out of eternal slumber because there’s still no rest for the wicked.

Premiering almost three decades ago, the Sanderson sisters have kept us on our toes, looking for a virgin sacrifice to light the black flame candle. The time is finally here, and while we genuinely feel for the one brave (see also:naive) enough to light the candle, we’re glad the witches are back!

The synopsis for Hocus Pocus 2 promises more mischief, excitement, and havoc on All Hallow’s Eve:

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back and ready for turmoil as a new group of teenagers step in to try to outwit the clever witches. Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Doug Jones, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.

You can see Hocus Pocus 2 when the witches appear on Disney Plus on Sept. 30. Come, we fly!