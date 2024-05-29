Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ poses a key question we’ve been asking ourselves since 2016

Disney’s Moana 2 will be released later this year, but to rally fans’ excitement about the sequel, a teaser trailer was released by the official Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube page. The short clip gives a glimpse into what is to come, including Moana and Maui joining forces again. It also addresses a question that some fans have been curious about since the original film: Why was Pua, Moana’s adorable pet pig, not included on the first journey she took, while not-so-smart rooster Heihei went along for the ride?



This is a question that Maui poses in the trailer when he appears on Moana’s boat. “Woohoo, boat snack,” he says, in reference to Heihei. He then spots Pua, to which he says, “Oh, boat snack upgrade. Bacon and eggs, why didn’t you bring the pig last time?” Moana pulls a face in response, and then the clip ends. So, we have still not got our answer, but it does suggest that in the upcoming film, Moana will finally explain why her loyal companion got left behind. …Is it that Pua doesn’t like the ocean? In an earlier scene from the trailer, the pig does appear to be frightened as dolphins jump out of the water.

The Moana 2 trailer reveals new information

The comment section of the YouTube video has been disabled, but the caption shares more information about the cast and the storyline, including the release date for the film. “Moana voyages back to the big screen this November in the all-new feature film starring Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and demigod Maui, respectively,” the caption reads.



“Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers,” the caption reveals. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”



We will finally get that question about Pua and the journey answered, but there’s also so much more in store.



