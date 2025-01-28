‘Do I lie?’: Fans couldn’t believe the NSFW placement of Cardi B’s new piercing so, naturally, she provided photographic evidence

No one does a thirst trap quite like Cardi B — she has the body, knows how to flaunt it, and how to adorn it. Recently, the rap queen went above and beyond in customizing her avatar, announcing a new piercing in a very unexpected place: her nether regions, where the sun doesn’t shine.

While it may sound surprising, some people are willing to pierce even the most unconventional parts of their bodies. Piercing a private area isn’t exactly unheard of, but there’s always someone who manages to shock us by going a step further. Cardi B herself joined the conversation, casually revealing, “Soooo ……… I got my butt crack pierced.” Yes, you heard that right. Piercing your backside isn’t just possible — it’s a trend a daring few, including Cardi, have embraced.

Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 27, 2025

As you can imagine, all it took was Cardi’s tweet announcing her new piercing for chaos to erupt online. At first, netizens were in disbelief — because, let’s be honest, a piercing like that sounds far too outlandish to be real. Meanwhile, those who did believe it wasted no time demanding photographic evidence. You know, for scientific purposes — and to silence the haters. In fact, it didn’t take long for someone to drop the classic comment, “Photos or it didn’t happen,” which made Cardi finally give in.

Now, the ensuing pic by Cardi is most definitely NSFW, but you can check it out here, on X. it turns out this particular piercing is called a “Valley piercing,” and it is positioned right at the lower back, near where the nether cheeks meet — on what you could call the tailbone trail. According to BodyCandy.com, this type of piercing is quite rare in both the U.K. and the U.S., though it has been around since at least 2007. Despite not being a common trend, it’s not a spot many choose to pierce, and the comment section of Cardi’s reveal is pure evidence of that.

One user, however, made a very educated guess, saying “Just thought about the healing process of that piercing and got chills,” highlighting a universal truth among those of us who have piercings: while the initial pain may seem scary, the healing process is more often than not, the actual challenge here.

Surprisingly, though, the Valley piercing isn’t among the most demanding in terms of aftercare. It typically takes about four to six months to heal — which is fairly standard for a semi-invasive piercing. For comparison, a tragus piercing, a common ear piercing, requires the same healing period.

However, the Valley piercing is far from Cardi B’s most painful or long-healing adornment. Aside from her numerous ear piercings, the Bodak Yellow rapper once shared a 2020 video showing a piercing spree where she got not one, not two, but four new piercings. Among them was a labret piercing — which is relatively common — but then she also opted for three dermal piercings: one on her neck and two on her chest. Dermal piercings supposedly heal faster than some might expect, but judging by Cardi’s reactions in the video, the process was anything but painless. Ouch.

