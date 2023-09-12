What is Cardi B’s net worth in 2023? Is she a billionaire?

Cardi B‘s journey as a rapper began just five years ago, despite her initial rise to fame on Vine and Instagram in 2013. She then made her mark on VH1’s reality television series, Love & Hip Hop: New York, from 2015 to 2017. However, it was in 2018 that her career took a momentous turn with the release of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. The experiment proved to be a turning point in her career and sealed her name in history as the first female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist.

Music became Cardi B’s destiny, and the 30-year-old rapper never looked back ever since her first album soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. While success may appear to come effortlessly to her, Cardi B’s journey began with profoundly modest origins. The rapper has opened up about her past multiple times and talked about her struggle to escape poverty and domestic violence.

But all is well that ends well. Cardi B found immense success in the music industry for her unique voice and unapologetically bold lyrics. She has become the female rapper with the most diamond-certified songs by the RIAA and the female rapper with the most songs, having a billion streams on Spotify. Her huge list of awards also includes eight Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, six American Music Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards. But does her wealth equal her popularity yet?

Cardi B’s net worth 2023

Cardi has transformed herself from a New York stripper and Instagram microcelebrity to a reality TV star and a successful rapper. Her love for music is undeniable, but she’s equally candid about her “passion for money,” as she shared with Fader. While some may assume Cardi B has already reached billionaire status, her combined wealth, including her earnings as a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, currently stands at a substantial $80 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Cardi B made her musical debut on singer Shaggy’s remix of his single “Boom Boom,” but her big breakthrough did not come until February 2017, when she secured a recording contract with the major record label Atlantic Records. Although the bulk of her earnings stems from her music career, her wealth is further bolstered by her various business ventures, endorsement deals, and earnings from her OnlyFans page.

Cardi B’s 2016 campaign with New York lingerie retailer Romantic Depot served as her initial endorsement arrangement. Since then, her endorsement portfolio has expanded significantly to include MAC Cosmetics, Gipsy Sport, Reebok, McDonald’s, Pepsi, and other renowned brands. She might not be the first to turn social media stardom into a successful job, but her rise from poverty to affluence is undoubtedly inspiring.

From the girl who was scared to follow her dreams to an independent woman inspiring thousands of little girls to follow their dreams, Cardi B has become a real-life influencer and a genuine sensation.