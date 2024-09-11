‘DO SOMETHING’: Michelle Obama urges Americans to take MAJOR action following Kamala Harris’ fiery debate with Donald Trump

What a night, right?! The 2024 presidential race appears to have a clear frontrunner after last night’s fiery debate: there has been overwhelming support for Kamala Harris, and initial polls indicate voters feel, without a shred of doubt, that she beat opponent Donald Trump. To top off the night, she also received an endorsement from Taylor Swift, whose star status and reach has undeniable impact.

But the debate has also reminded Americans just how much is at stake with the upcoming election and why voting for your candidate (the right candidate) is essential. Unsurprisingly, President Biden’s current vice president has the full support of fellow Democrat and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who shared her thoughts on X.

Obama urged the public to vote to make a difference, reminding us of the dire outcome if Harris is not elected. “After tonight’s debate there should be no doubt – no room for discussion – @KamalaHarris is the only candidate in this race who is ready to be President,” she wrote.

She continued, “I am once again urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and DO SOMETHING – phone bank, knock on doors, talk to any and everyone you know and urge them to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Every vote will matter in what will be a close race. We cannot afford to have anyone sitting on the sidelines. There’s simply too much at stake.”

Her post has been viewed over 1.9 million times, and the comment section has been flooded with reactions from people eager to share their thoughts.

Not everyone agrees with Michelle Obama’s assessment of the debate

“She is going to win. No room for Discussion,” a reaction reads. There have also been messages of support for Obama’s statement. “Absolutely agree! Kamala Harris is the leader we need right now,” a comment reads. “I’m so ready to roll up my sleeves and do whatever it takes to support her campaign. Every little effort counts – whether it’s making calls, knocking on doors, or just talking to friends and family.”

Could there be a different outcome after the debate? Many people believe Harris is the only one for the job after her eloquent arguments. “I couldn’t agree more After tonight’s debate, it’s clear that @KamalaHarris is the only candidate ready to lead our country,” an X user reacted. “Let’s get to work and make sure she wins.” If voters were unsure of their Democrat candidate, their minds are now at ease.

Of course, not everyone agrees. “​​You and your husband have divided our country,” a comment reads. “She lies just like your husband did!” another shared.

Sharing political views always creates a heated discussion, but it’s a discussion we should all have. Debating policies and fully understanding their implications is essential ahead of the November elections.

