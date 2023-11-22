Do we know how many episodes will be in ‘Squid Game’ season 2?

Production on the second season of Squid Game is pushing ahead at full throttle, yet fans know next to nothing about what they can expect from the continuation of the story that took the world by storm in 2021.

If there ever was a perfect metaphor for the socio-economic inequality currently afflicting the world, it would be found in Hwang Dong-hyuk’s ambitious web series. Squid Game came out in September 2021, and quickly turned into Netflix’s most-watched program around the world, surpassing the record set by Bridgerton. I mean, if you even had the tiniest idea how mind-numbingly popular Bridgerton was, you know that’s an accomplishment in and of itself.

Owing to its large subscription base, Netflix is the biggest streaming mogul in the world right now, and the company’s crowning achievement is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, this unnerving story about how people can be forced to gamble with their very lives to avoid the rock-bottom of poverty. And rather ironically, Squid Game‘s overwhelming success means that there’s no way Netflix is letting go of the franchise anytime soon. Not only has the industry juggernaut recently released a spinoff reality show based on the show — called Squid Game: The Challenge — but they’re actively working on bringing a second season to audiences all around the world.

But what do we know about this second season, and more specifically, how many episodes can we expect to see this time around?

Is there a Squid Game season 2 episode number?

Details have been far and few between regarding the second season of Squid Game. A sequel was greenlit in June 2022 — pretty late by industry standards, and due to the fact that Hwang wanted to produce a movie first — but by now, early production shenanigans must be well underway for the crew.

That’s why we know next to nothing about what season 2 will entail narrative-wise, much less its episode count. If Netflix sticks to the format established in season 1, however, this next outing will feature 9 episodes. (Netflix’s own conventional format is 8 episodes for each season, but there have been exceptions here and there, including the most recent Stranger Things 4, which also consisted of 9 episodes, the release of which divided into two half-seasons).

Additionally, we can expect Squid Game season 2 to arrive sometime in mid to late 2024, this time with a new ensemble cast, featuring Korean icons like Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon.