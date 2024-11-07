Do we know news anchor Chauncy Glover’s cause of death?

The journalism industry is mourning the loss of Emmy Award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover, who unexpectedly died on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Glover’s passing was confirmed by his family in a statement to KCAL, where he served as co-anchor for the 5 and 11 pm newscasts alongside Pat Harvey in the last year.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

The Los Angeles-based news anchor’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, and there’s no information on his whereabouts before his untimely demise. But it is worth noting that he had taken a four-month medical leave in January 2023 from his work at his former employer, ABC13, according to Houston Chronicle.

We're heartbroken to share that former ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover has passed away at the age of 39. Chauncy was part of our team for nearly 9 years before moving to LA last year. https://t.co/NHeGdzO4VK — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 6, 2024

A career driven by passion

Born in Athens, Ala., Chauncy started showing interest in the newsroom at a young age. His father, Robert, built him a mini “anchor desk” when he was 5, and he would use it to perform newscasts for his family after church on Sundays, according to his KCAL biography.

After studying broadcast journalism, music, and theater at Alabama’s Troy University and accomplishing another degree in public relations, Glover started a career with WTVM News in Columbus, Ga. Two years later, he moved to Jacksonville, Fla., and became a special projects and general assignment reporter at CBS 47 and Fox 30.

Glover would go on to move to Michigan in 2011 and Texas in 2015 for bigger working opportunities. In 2018, he had a career-defining moment when he was promoted to be KTRK ABC13’s first Black male main evening anchor. In 2023, he moved to the West Coast to join the KCAL News team and take over co-anchor duties. Apart from his segments with Harvey, he also shared the desk with Suzie Suh for the 8 and 10 pm newscasts at KCAL.

Glover’s legacy beyond the newsroom

Chauncy made a mark not just as a journalist and newscaster. Outside of the newsroom, he was an active community member. While he was still working in Detroit, he founded The Chauncy Glover Project (CGP) with the goal of mentoring teenage boys to become upstanding members of society.

The program covers a range of lessons in etiquette, manhood, public speaking, tutoring, dressing for success, community service, and more. It also holds empowerment sessions and enrichment outings for its members who are 7-12th graders. Since its inception, CGP has mentored over 1,000 boys and sent at least 350 young men to college.

Rest in Peace, Chauncy Glover. We are deeply saddened to hear of your passing. Your visit to Hicks Elementary and the time you spent with the GREAT Boys Club left an unforgettable impact. You inspired young minds, showed them the power of hard work and dedication, and encouraged… pic.twitter.com/201cvL7voU — KTTeeV (@KTTeeV) November 6, 2024

In the statement issued by his family following his death, they highlighted Chauncy’s dedication to the CGP, saying, “Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

Glover, who earned three Emmy Awards for his contributions to the journalism industry, is survived by his parents, Robert and Sherry, who still reside in Alabama.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy