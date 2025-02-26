‘I love harmless pettiness’: Major Connecticut snowstorm allows anti-MAGA neighbors to revel in the political divide

As Donald J. Trump, Elon Musk, and their billionaire cronies continue to make jaw-dropping decisions every day in regards to running the country, the political divide in America has arguably never been larger.

In the past, the aforementioned divide has centered solely around the disagreement over abortion rights, tax policies, and the stance on undocumented immigrants in the U.S. — none of which should be controversial topics, but hey, here we are. That said, we now have confirmation that the political divide has reached an all-time high: Refusing to shovel the sidewalk for MAGA cultists.

Over on TikTok land, user @cueemusic showcased an otherwise peaceful street in Connecticut packed with blankets of snow while recording every sidewalk on the street in the process, explaining how each sidewalk on the entire block had been shoveled by neighbors, except for one house in particular. And yep, you guessed it — it was a house with a MAGA flag flying proudly in the front window.

As a fellow Connecticut resident myself, this is truly a sight to behold, seeing as a large number of communities and neighborhoods in several parts of the state are chock-full of Trump supporters. On the other hand, I can also confidently say that during the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, I witnessed a plethora of signs in support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, especially in specific liberal cities such as Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport. So if somebody with a vendetta against Trump really did go around shoveling sidewalks, it wouldn’t surprise me that the house waving a flag supporting a convicted felon was completely skipped without a second thought.

This now-viral TikTok apparently didn’t reach the right-wing side of the social platform, with the majority of TikTokers gathering in the comments to praise this particular sidewalk being ignored. Comments such as “Prayers might shovel the mf” and “I love harmless pettiness” are the proof in the pudding, so the anti-MAGA train seems to be strolling along just as triumphantly as it’s been since Trump unfortunately first touched the political scene way back in 2015.

It seems to me that an easy fix would be to discard the flag, and not have your support of a celebrity-turned-president-turned-convicted-felon-turned-president-again be your entire personality months after the election, especially when he doesn’t even know you exist, but hey, Trumpies are gonna Trump. In the meantime, these residents should probably invest in a snowblower of their own, because it’s obvious that their community certainly doesn’t stand with them.

