Now that the spoiler ban on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been lifted, it’s finally safe to talk about what-all went on in the movie and how it’s going to affect the rest of the ever-growing MCU. One of the biggest moments was when the Scarlet Witch returned to being Wanda and destroyed the throne that had been created for her and the Darkhold, which caused it to collapse on top of her and sent out one final throw of chaos magic.

While we don’t know what this means for Wanda or what her actual fate is, as it seemed too minuscule to really kill her off, a new theory from Murphy’s Multiverse says it could lead right into something big for everyone’s second-favorite witch, Agatha Harkness. It was announced that Agatha would be getting her own series on Disney Plus, titled Agatha: House of Harkness. Originally, the thought was it would show Agatha’s past, and all of the trouble she brought and/or got herself into; however, now that the Scarlet Witch is out of commission, Agatha may be free from her mind control spell that she cast at the end of WandaVision.

If this is the case, then Agatha’s series may not be so focused on past events after all. Instead, it could focus on her future in the MCU, and developing her as a character that stands alone. The series could start right as the Scarlet Witch’s throne is destroyed and Agatha is freed from the mind control; this would also be our first time seeing Agatha without the Darkhold controlling her. It’ll be interesting to see what that looks like — and what Agatha is like — without the dark influence the book had over her.

There are opportunities to bring back characters like Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) as he and Agatha are currently living together, as well as going deeper into witchcraft in the MCU and how it all works. So far we’ve only gotten a taste of the Darkhold and what kind of magic witches can do, but with an entire series focused on Agatha, we’ll hopefully get more intel as to what being a witch in the MCU means.