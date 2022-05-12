A Fantastic Four movie is developing in the MCU and, though it has no release date, rumors are swirling with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron now not saying he’s working on it.

“I can’t confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet. But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We’re all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it’s a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I’m just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park.”

Waldron offered these unspecific remarks about the future in an article published by Comicbook.com today. Characters from the franchise who hadn’t the best luck onscreen may or may not show up in Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest adventure and, though aspects of them may be realized already, it may be a while before they receive their own standalone film, as intended director Jon Watts exited last month and producers from Marvel’s Moon Knight show only recently came aboard to help guide the project.

For now, only the 2005 movie, the 2007 sequel, the 2015 reboot, and the 1994 version made but never given an official release are all available for fans of the first superhero family. The 2005 and ‘15 takes are available to watch on Disney Plus, the 1994 version has pirated copies, and the 2007 one is on YouTube.