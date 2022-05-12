‘Moon Knight’ producers board Marvel Studios’ ‘Fantastic Four’ film

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it; Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are confirmed to be producing the Marvel Cinematic Universe rendition of Fantastic Four, which is about all we know about the film beyond the fact that it will exist at some point.

Curtis and Pepin recently wrapped up their duties as producers on the Disney Plus series Moon Knight, also part of the MCU, which garnered scores and scores of approval from both fans and reviewers, notably for the performances of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, the way it explored themes of mental illness, and its ability to stand on its own two feet without much reference to other MCU properties.

In an interview with The Direct, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater, who revealed the news of the producers’ involvement with Fantastic Four, was all too happy to share his excitement for what Curtis and Pepin will bring to the film.

Grant and Nick are amazing executives. They’re going to find brilliant writers and brilliant directors. And they don’t need my stink anywhere near that project. I can’t wait to see it as a fan, but I just know that no one will ever accept a Jeremy Slater Fantastic Four movie for very good reason.

Slater is, of course, referencing the universally-abhorred 2015 Fantastic Four film, which he co-wrote the screenplay for alongside Simon Kinberg and director Josh Trank. Despite how allegedly only one of his lines made it into the finished 2015 product, he would go on to acknowledge that announcing his involvement would not sit well with the public.

It will be quite some time before Fantastic Four makes their splash in the MCU, but until then, fans can catch Marvel Studios’ most recent film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theatres everywhere.