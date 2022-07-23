‘Doctor Strange’ director and Blumhouse veteran admits he got in on the mistaken identity game, too

Don’t think of it as lying, just think of it as not wanting to ruin a fan’s day. One of the pitfalls of celebrity is the quite common occurrence of being mistaken for another celebrity altogether. And Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has admitted that he’ll occasionally let the autograph hound in question believe they met whoever they mistook him for.

An interviewer at a Marvel premiere once thought I was @JamesGunn and I just rolled with it. https://t.co/vYGyjoDtq8 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 22, 2022

Jason Blum, who produced Derrickson’s latest hit, The Black Phone got the ball rolling with a Tweet that read, “When someone congratulates me for a movie I have not produced there are times when I do not correct them.” Derrickson used a quote tweet to confess that he had done the same thing at least once — and he even named names.

“An interviewer at a Marvel premiere once thought I was @JamesGunn and I just rolled with it,” Derrickson replied. While Gunn now sports a shock of white hair, often sported with a white beard as well, the two do bear a fair resemblance to each other especially when Gunn’s hair was still brown. The two men often wear glasses that could also increase their resemblance.

Similar hair (before he went white), glasses, and head shape. pic.twitter.com/XiSmTQhgFj — Spencer Malgam (@ThetrueDuckman) July 23, 2022

Apparently, Gunn wasn’t offended by the case of mistaken identity. The Suicide Squad director inserted himself into the conversation with another quote Tweet, posing a question he is no doubt asked many times by asking Derrickson “Why did you kill Yondu?”

Why did you kill Yondu? https://t.co/2VJBeCz8Iy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 22, 2022

Perhaps if James is too busy with DCEU properties after Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 hits the big screen Derrickson can sneak in as the director over at Marvel — apparently if he bleached his hair no one would be the wiser that it wasn’t gun.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.

The Black Phone is currently in theaters.