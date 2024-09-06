Does Selena Gomez have kids?

Selena Gomez is that rare pop icon whose singing and acting delight me equally, and I’m glad I’ll get to watch her in season 5 of Only Murders in the Building (even if the setting keeps changing). Along with her massive fanbase that includes 425 million Instagram followers, I want to know all the details of her life.

While people have an endless fascination with celebrity pregnancies, celebrating bump pics and name reveals and relatable admissions about how hard parenthood is, fans are particularly intrigued about Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco. So, since we know Gomez and her chef/music producer beau are totally in love, is she a mom?

Does Selena Gomez have children?

Photo via Hulu

While Gomez doesn’t have kids currently, she has discussed the subject of parenthood quite a lot. While we all think about whether we want to start a family or not, the singer and actress has had to contemplate this tough subject with particular foresight and caution, recognizing the additional challenges she might face as a result of her bipolar disorder.

In 2022, she said in a Rolling Stone interview that while she wants to become a mother, it’s possible she won’t be able to be pregnant herself as she is on two types of medications. She talked about adoption and said, “However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Is it dangerous to get pregnant if you take medication to treat bipolar disorder? After Gomez’s comments, Psychology Today published an article explaining that some psych meds taken in pregnancy might lead to an early birth, or a baby with low birth weight. But the publication clarifies that there are medicine regimens with fewer potential pregnancy complications. WebMD, meanwhile, notes that neurobehavioral issues, delays in development, heart defects, and neural tube defects can affect the growing fetus when the mother is taking certain meds. Since Gomez has always intelligently discussed serious topics, including struggling with her mental health and lupus, I’m sure that in her progress towards eventual motherhood, she’ll keep her medical team in the loop.

If you’re shipping Gomez and Blanco and wondering if they have plans to start a family, you’ll totally swoon over his words on The Howard Stern Show. Blanco said he “loves kids” and while he has “got to get my act together” when it comes to proposing, he tells himself, “I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.” He also said they’re best friends who laugh constantly. Sure, Blanco can be a little much (although his recipes are awesome), but that is truly adorable.

Did Gomez say she wants to have kids with Blanco? When she was on the cover of TIME Magazine, she explained that Blanco isn’t a good liar (me either) and gives honest answers no matter what. That might not be a real reply, but she also shared that she likes to keep some parts of her life to herself, and that’s more than fair. She did say in her TIME interview, “I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.” She’s 32, so she met Blanco a few years before that goal.

If Gomez does become a parent in the future, I know she’ll be an incredible one, thanks to her kind heart, compassion, and her forthright, educated approach to her own health.

