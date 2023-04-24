Don Lemon announces CNN termination moments after Tucker Carlson and Fox part ways

Mere minutes after Fox News made the groundbreaking decision to end their business relationship with Tucker Carlson, it was revealed that Don Lemon, longtime host of CNN‘s This Morning program, has also parted ways with CNN, per a report from the outlet itself.

According to Lemon via Twitter, he was fired from his position, alleging that he found out from his agent rather than his employer.

Having first joined CNN in 2006, Lemon recently came under scrutiny for comments he made about former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley, then 51, whilst discussing Haley’s suggestion that candidates over the age of 75 should have to undergo tests to measure their cognitive competency.

Specifically, Lemon’s comments were “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Previously, Lemon had been criticized for a string of other misogynistic controversies, perhaps the most prominent being a report from Variety earlier this month detailing his alleged behind-the-scenes sexism toward his female colleagues. A spokesperson for Lemon has denied the claims.

Per The New York Times – the declining popularity of Lemon amongst CNN viewers, as well as the network’s alleged difficulty in finding willing guests for Lemon’s on-air segments, were chief motives in ending the anchor’s affiliation with them.

Of course, it’s no great leap to assume that Lemon’s history of alleged sexism — a trait he shares with fellow outgoing news host Tucker Carlson — also played a substantive role in his firing, especially considering the timing relative to Carlson’s sudden departure from Fox News. Either way, it’s one head-spinner of a day for journalism, and we’ll just have to see how the world’s climate shifts and reacts in the coming months.