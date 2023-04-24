Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox News

Tucker Carlson — host of Fox News‘ political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016 — has parted ways with the media outlet.

Per a statement from Fox News Media released earlier today, it’s been confirmed that Carlson and the media conglomerate have agreed to end his employment, marking last Friday, the 21st of April, as the final airing of Tucker Carlson Tonight. Fox News Tonight will air in its stead while the media outlet decides on a new host.

Unsurprisingly, the departure comes with a significant, multi-faceted impact – perhaps best illustrated by Fox’s plummet at the stock market; if we live in a world where parting ways with one of media’s most vitriolic reactionaries results in significant stock suffering, it’s no small task to begin painting a rather dark picture.

Appears Fox stock is crashing after announcing Tucker Carlson’s show is over: pic.twitter.com/4V1M3ww7r6 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 24, 2023

And while his departure from such a readily accessible and wide-ranging platform can easily be taken as a positive, especially considering the amount of hateful, unsubstantiated venom he managed to get away with, there’s not much stopping him from indulging in more independent practices, where his already free-ranging nonsense could become even more unchained. On top of that, it’s no question that his legions of followers will be more than happy to tune in to wherever he ends up.

Friendly reminder that Tucker Carlson already co-founded the very successful Daily Caller news organization



The sky is the limit with his future pic.twitter.com/gZZPEMZr8i — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 24, 2023

Nevertheless, his departure is a net positive for journalism everywhere; the farther we can get the world’s most neurotic liars away from the world stage of information, the better.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is no longer working at Fox.



There should be no home to pathological liars who are the definition of fake news. Good riddance.



He won’t be missed by anyone sane.



The world is already better without him on air. This is a great day for real news, truth… pic.twitter.com/Yio2iSVA4C — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 24, 2023

I must admit: out of all the things I expected to happen in 2023, Fox getting rid of Tucker Carlson was not one of them. But miracles happen and it’s so glorious. Is it too much for me to wish Fox to also get rid of Laura Ingraham & Sean Hannity? — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 24, 2023

And as the dust settles, we’ll be left with many a question; what might Carlson do next? Who will replace him on Fox News Tonight, and will they manage to find someone even more delusional to fill the void, or is Fox News truly attempting to clean up their act? Whatever the answers may be, there will no doubt be plenty to say, and we’re bracing ourselves for a fair portion of it.