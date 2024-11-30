‘Don’t give it to her’: Chappell Roan tastes disdain she sparked as salty words contaminate her 6 Grammy nominations

Professionally, it’s been an incredible year for Chappell Roan. Her star is on the rise, and the success of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (released in 2023) and The Midwest Princess Tour have made her one of the hottest talents in the music industry. There’s only one problem: she’s been incredibly outspoken about her fame and how uncomfortable with it she is.

Roan has infamously claimed that she doesn’t want recognition at award ceremonies, particularly the Grammys — but she has since contradicted herself.

There is already a lot of excitement surrounding the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Feb. 2, 2025. Among the nominees was Roan, who is up for six awards including New Artist, Pop Vocal Album, and Record of the Year. This makes her one of the top nominees (alongside other industry greats like Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, ​​Charli XCX, and Beyoncé). The recognition is undoubtedly something to celebrate, and the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer recently made a post on Instagram to spotlight her moment.

She shared two photos on the social media platform, where she has an impressive 5.6 million fans. The first shows her holding a balloon in the shape of the number six, and in the second she is holding a glass of champagne while her musical collaborator Dan Nigro cuts a cake. In the caption, Roan shared her excitement, writing, “I’m hungies 6 Grammy nom nom nom nom nom noms.”

Chappell Roan’s fans react to her Grammy nomination celebration

Fans have reacted to the post with congratulatory messages. “Beyond deserved,” a comment reads. “Thank u for giving us a safespace,” another shared. Other reactions include, “So so so proud, you deserve all of this girl,” “6 grammy nom nom nom noms… yeah you ate,” and “IM SO PROUD OF YOU. YOU HAVE COME SO FAR.” But not everyone is in a celebratory mood as some fans have highlighted her hypocrisy. “Thought you didn’t want it…..bye,” a comment reads, with a number of similar comments expressing their obvious disdain openly.

So, what exactly did Roan say about the Grammys and were her comments taken out of context? In an interview with British magazine, The Face, she discussed the award show. “My mom would love to go to the Grammys or the Brits,” she said. ​“I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my a**: ​‘See guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye’! I won’t have to do this again!”

Instead, she stressed the importance of becoming an artist who has a long and successful career — and she’s ready to put in the work it will take to make this happen! “I feel ambitious about making this sustainable,” she said. ​“That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off. This industry and artistry f***ing thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so f***ed up?”

Apart from the fact that Roan is already working on her second studio album despite expressing the desire to take some time off, she also highlighted the “hope” to not win a Grammy. But even if we take her words at face value, they appear to be misinterpreted as what the singer means is how the expectation of winning a Grammy would hog her career if she is even nominated once. She is not necessarily dissing the prestigious honor or outright disrespecting its value as a singer, and seeing that the negative comments are widely outmatched by compliments and congratulations, it is safe to say that the majority of her fans opted to truly understand her sentiments.

