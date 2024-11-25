‘Broke the swag meter’: Chappell Roan posts new photo and nobody can decide if it’s an album cover or a mug shot

Chappell Roan is active on social media, and we can always count on her to post interesting content. Whether it’s an update about her music, sharing her opinion on how she doesn’t like that fans feel entitled to a piece of her just because she’s famous, or wowing us with her unusual makeup looks. One of her latest posts is no exception, except that we aren’t sure how we feel about it. Is she taking a different direction with her makeup? Or does the photo have mugshot vibes?

The photo in question shows the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer with curly hair left loose and worn with a side-parted fringe. The result is incredibly flattering as it creates a softness and complements her features. Roan looks straight into the camera with a serious expression and her lips parted (we also love the rich berry red she chose for her lipstick). Her outfit is cut off, but she appears to be wearing a gray blazer. It is the same look she wore to Spotlight: A Night With Chappell Roan and Dan Nigro at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. It is a three-piece grey suit including a stylish vest — because the importance of power dressing cannot be overstated!

The star credited photographer Ryan Clemens, who is responsible for several of the pictures she has posted on Instagram, and shared her thoughts in the caption.

Chappell Roan’s new photo has fans questioning what it’s all about

“Ope my swag just got turned on hhahaha damn,” she wrote. “HMU me.” As with everything Roan posts, she has received a strong reaction, and her picture has been liked over 895,000 times. It has also racked up comments from fans eager to share their thoughts. Reactions have been mixed: “It’s so muggy out here,” one comment reads. “Is this a mugshot?” another fan questioned. This seems to be a recurring theme, with another comment reading, “This is such a good mugshot wtf.”

But could it also be taken as her new album cover? This option is less likely. Other thoughts on the photo include “chappell stuns in new swag post,” “how does it feel to be the most beautiful woman in the entire universe,” “broke the swag meter,” and “Save some swag for the rest of us omg.”

She could use many daring photos for the album cover, so would a handful of fans assume she would opt for something as simple as the above picture? We would have to speculate, but it could be because they expect something different from her second album, perhaps even more mature. “Can’t wait to see u live in ur new era!” a fan shared, and if Roan is entering a new era, you better believe we are here for it.

This year has been incredibly successful for Roan. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (released in 2023), has received critical praise, and now she is hard at work on her second studio album. What do we know about this upcoming project? Roan is working with producer Nigro, who revealed in a New York Times profile that five tracks were completed and described them as a “fun, up-tempo country song,” a “couple of ballads,” and a “mid-tempo rock song.”

Roan told Rolling Stone in September that she would take time off to write “from November to mid-May.” She added, “How am I going to f***ing write a record without being bored? I have to be bored and have nothing in my brain to get something out.” In the interview, she also echoed Nigro’s comments on having several songs completed.

“We have a country song. We have a dancy song. We have one that’s really Eighties, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, Seventies vibe. It’s super weird,” she said. Bring on 2025 because we are excited to see what they produce!

