‘I wish we all wore our makeup like this everyday’: Even Chappell Roan’s casual attire deserves statement makeup

Chappell Roan has never been one to blend into the crowd, and her onstage outfits get all the attention. We love how the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer expresses herself through her daring fashion statements and bold makeup, but does she go over-the-top even when she’s not performing?

Some celebrities try to dress down and go incognito when they’re running errands or heading to the grocery store, but Roan’s recent Instagram post (which she posted for her 5.2 million followers to see) suggests that even in her downtime, she is all about the sparkly eye makeup and striking lipstick combination. She also opted for the same pale white foundation and rosy cheeks as she leaned into her avant-garde clown aesthetic — and there’s an empowering reason why she does this!

“People in my hometown call gay people clowns,” she told the crowd at her Manchester concert earlier this year. “That’s why I actually wear my white face… Like b**ch, I’ll show you a clown.”

Chappell Roan fans react to her bold makeup look

The singer posted a bunch of pictures, including a close-up of her eye makeup, and it’s stunning but also not your standard everyday look. She never explicitly stated that this is what she wears on a daily basis, but she’s not wearing anything fancy: she is dressed in a grey mesh workout T-shirt. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Smash.”

Roan may have chosen only one word to describe her post, but her fans have a lot to say. “I wish we all wore our makeup like this everyday,” a comment reads. “YOURE SO STUNNING!!! As a goth i wear my makeup like this all the time,” another fan weighed in. Others have reacted by asking Roan for tips and to share her lipstick color so they can recreate her look. “What is that gorgeous lippie because as a fellow redhead with similar coloring if I wear it I’ll look just as stunning right??” a fan asked.

Other reactions include, “u lowkey look like ur abt to work the graveyard shift at st helen’s medical hospital” and “Queen is serving makeup lewk after makeup lewk.” Fans have also expressed their desire to get a makeup tutorial from Roan, which honestly is not a bad idea because she’s incredibly talented (although she has a team of very skilled individuals helping her out, too, including Ali Scharf).

Makeup has played an important role in the entertainer’s life, and she has had many creative moments. Fans have praised her for her individuality and over-the-top finishes. Ali Scharf, who has been responsible for some of Roan’s bold looks, has also spoken about how the musician approaches her makeup and she has a clear vision of what she wants and what she doesn’t! “There are some aspects of her makeup that are just logistical, like keeping her face extremely matte for performances so that her makeup doesn’t slide off, but when it comes to ideating on a look, she’s super open to suggestions,” Scharf told PopSugar.

She also credited Roan for her creativity. “Working with her for different projects, from festivals to photoshoots, has pushed me to get creative and think on my toes,” she said. “The circumstances that we’re working under change so drastically every time that I’ve really just come to trust myself and my skills even more over the last few months.” Yep, we can always count on Chappell Roan to keep us inspired!

